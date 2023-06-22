Never Meet Your Heroes is now available!

Finally after a year of development I'm finally able to share my first solo game on steam.

Never meet your heroes is an adult RPG game where you take on the role of a boy thrown into a strange universe where super heroes exist and want nothing but to cause you harm.

The choices you make at the start of your adventure differ your difficulty and experience of the game. Some choices may make the game extremely hard, others extremely easy. Some other choices however, can turn your game into a playground for lewd scenes.

Should you encounter any bugs please list them in the community discussions or join my discord and contact me directly there.

I hope you all enjoy this game!

Thank you!