Sci-Fantasy Defence update for 22 June 2023

Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.6.5 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 11539026 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Added 3 new maps
  • Added ability to upgrade melee weapons in the Armory (level 2 - x2 size, level 3 - x3 size)
  • Added collision mechanics between enemies and environment (for using gravity gloves (telekinesis) more effective)
  • Added Arsenal to buy weapons and traps using diamonds you get after completing
  • Added cutscenes

Improvements

  • VR: Improved default settings (ex: by default free locomotion is on now)
  • VR: When starting the game, the menu now appears in front of the camera, regardless of the play area
  • VR: Improved Tutorial
  • Added restart and continue buttons for easy navigation

Fixes

  • VR: Fixed when right hand vibrates always even for left hand collision for melee weapons
  • Fixed some other bugs

