Sci-Fantasy Defence Update v1.6.5 Released

New
- Added 3 new maps
- Added ability to upgrade melee weapons in the Armory (level 2 - x2 size, level 3 - x3 size)
- Added collision mechanics between enemies and environment (for using gravity gloves (telekinesis) more effective)
- Added Arsenal to buy weapons and traps using diamonds you get after completing
- Added cutscenes
Improvements
- VR: Improved default settings (ex: by default free locomotion is on now)
- VR: When starting the game, the menu now appears in front of the camera, regardless of the play area
- VR: Improved Tutorial
- Added restart and continue buttons for easy navigation
Fixes
- VR: Fixed when right hand vibrates always even for left hand collision for melee weapons
- Fixed some other bugs
