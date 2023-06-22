Patch B.0.1.8 - 06/22/2023

Rebecca is here to welcome you to the afterlife in Salem! She has a penchant for games, so feel free to play them with her, or any other dead players you see around the Town!

New Feature - Ghost Games

Added Ghost Games! This new feature allows you to earn Ghost Points every time you die, and use those points to play minigames. You can challenge other players, or a NPC named Rebecca (she's a ghost). You can play Death Guess, and try to guess who will die next. Or, you can Death Roll and try to out roll your opponent. Don't be the first to hit 0!

Improvements

• Serialkiller will no longer get 2 stacks of bloodlust when they attack a roleblocker that visited them

• Admirer protection will save a bodyguard from a duel now

• Necromancer can use Wildling now

• Apocalypse members will be able to talk at night again after silence has ended

• Roles with invincible defense will not die of starvation, allowing pirate and doomsayer to get their win

• SoulCollector now has Astral visits

• Apocalypse will be notified when a teammate is dueled now

• Pirate will now have bloody hands after winning a duel

• Ritualist guessing revealed prosecutor achievement will work properly now

• Coven Leader attack yourself achievement has been reworked

• Removed Role Card button from the Dock and added Minimize and Maximize buttons to the Role Card itself

Bug Fixes

• Fixed overlapping text entry on some Windows machines following pasting text into Last Will, Death Note, Notepad.

• Fixed several client exceptions and crashes

• Fixed issue where opening Chat Log could cause the bottom Chat History window to jump up to earlier text, preventing the player from seeing new messages as they come in until they scroll down the chat again.

• Fixed %name% error for jester when they do not select a haunt target

• Fixed bug where Pirate was getting an achievement meant for Pestilence losing a duel

• Fixed a variety of achievements with duplicate names or misspellings

• Fixed bug that was preventing win with all coven, neutral and all roles achievements from being granted