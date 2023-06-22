The Bali Major Approaches

The International is almost upon us, as the top eighteen teams converge in Indonesia for the third and final showdown of The 2023 Dota Pro Circuit: The Bali Major, presented by IO Esports. Catch the action live online from the Group Stage from June 29th to July 3rd, then tune in for the Playoffs on July 5th to July 9th. As always, keep up to date on all the tournament teams and match standings at www.dota2.com/esports.

Supporters Club Sale

As the final Major approaches, show your fan pride and unlock custom equippables by purchasing your favorite team's Supporters Club, now 75% off until the end of the Summer Tour. As always, 50% of every Supporters Club sale goes directly to the team.

Fantasy & Player Cards

With the conclusion of the regional leagues and the start of the Bali Major, Fantasy has been adjusted for the different format. As with the previous Majors, Player Card packs now contain only players from Major-qualified teams, and Fantasy will run daily instead of weekly. If you're new to Fantasy or just need a refresher, check out this Fantasy rundown from the start of the Tour.

The International Regional Qualifiers

When The Bali Major concludes, the top 12 teams in the DPC will be directly invited to The International. The remaining teams will be competing in 6 regional qualifiers for the final 8 slots throughout the month of August on the following dates:

North America and Southeast Asia: August 17th-21st (1 slot each)

China and Eastern Europe: August 22nd-26th (1 slot each)

South America and Western Europe: August 27th-31st (2 slots each)

Stay tuned for more news about The International Qualifiers and The International 2023 in the upcoming weeks.