Age of Invention Update OUT NOW!

Hey everyone,
It's finally happening, Age of Invention Update is now available!
Trailer
Devlog
Patch Notes
Features:
- Added 4 Craftable Inventions: Palletron, ClawBot, MagniGrab, Punch-O-Matic
- Added Mechnical Dungeon
- Added Finnegan the Tech Gnome
- Added 15 quests
- Added 34 Achievements
- Added TNT item line
- Added Mechanical Chest line, Gizmo Box, & Explosive Chest
- Added Mechanical Trinket
- Added Shrouded Oasis land
- Max Tool tier extended to T5.3
- Max Reforge tier extended to T25
- New Mini-Biome / Mining Feature
Improvements:
- Significant performance improvements on Low Quality mode
- Several balance improvements with Mini Drills
- Furnaces now only ingests fuel when double clicking on them
- Furnaces & Mini Drills now has a loot bag limits based on their tier or level
- Improved visuals on Cave Chests to make them more distinguishable
- Improved visuals on the Cave Dungeon entrance
- Improved visuals on the Recruiter's Hub UI
- Improved visuals of the Runic Shop UI
- Improved sizes of certain Trinket trophies
- Updated Event icons
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where players could get soft-locked during certain tutorials
- Fixed an issue where the Planter wouldn't show in certain scenarios
- Fixed an issue where a Trinket wouldn't evolve while repairing on an Anvil
- Fixed an issue where certain audio would not play correctly
- Fixed an issue where Quests with x1 reward wouldn't be showing on the UI
- Fixed an issue where the UI stalactites in the Cave Dungeon would freak out
- Fixed an issue where an empty Status Effect widget would show with no buff active
- Fixed an issue in the Trinket Store where the item name wouldn't be showing properly
- Fixed an issue where tools could be lost
- Fixed an issue with certain special font characters
- Fixed an issue where the Mini Drill could not drill into certain grid cells
- Fixed an issue where the Energy Bottle wasn't showing the correct material
- Fixed an error related to Dungeon grid cells
- Fixed an error related to Combo Merging
