 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MergeCrafter update for 22 June 2023

Age of Invention Update OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 11538774 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

It's finally happening, Age of Invention Update is now available!

Trailer

Devlog

Patch Notes

Features:

  • Added 4 Craftable Inventions: Palletron, ClawBot, MagniGrab, Punch-O-Matic
  • Added Mechnical Dungeon
  • Added Finnegan the Tech Gnome
  • Added 15 quests
  • Added 34 Achievements
  • Added TNT item line
  • Added Mechanical Chest line, Gizmo Box, & Explosive Chest
  • Added Mechanical Trinket
  • Added Shrouded Oasis land
  • Max Tool tier extended to T5.3
  • Max Reforge tier extended to T25
  • New Mini-Biome / Mining Feature

Improvements:

  • Significant performance improvements on Low Quality mode
  • Several balance improvements with Mini Drills
  • Furnaces now only ingests fuel when double clicking on them
  • Furnaces & Mini Drills now has a loot bag limits based on their tier or level
  • Improved visuals on Cave Chests to make them more distinguishable
  • Improved visuals on the Cave Dungeon entrance
  • Improved visuals on the Recruiter's Hub UI
  • Improved visuals of the Runic Shop UI
  • Improved sizes of certain Trinket trophies
  • Updated Event icons

Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where players could get soft-locked during certain tutorials
  • Fixed an issue where the Planter wouldn't show in certain scenarios
  • Fixed an issue where a Trinket wouldn't evolve while repairing on an Anvil
  • Fixed an issue where certain audio would not play correctly
  • Fixed an issue where Quests with x1 reward wouldn't be showing on the UI
  • Fixed an issue where the UI stalactites in the Cave Dungeon would freak out
  • Fixed an issue where an empty Status Effect widget would show with no buff active
  • Fixed an issue in the Trinket Store where the item name wouldn't be showing properly
  • Fixed an issue where tools could be lost
  • Fixed an issue with certain special font characters
  • Fixed an issue where the Mini Drill could not drill into certain grid cells
  • Fixed an issue where the Energy Bottle wasn't showing the correct material
  • Fixed an error related to Dungeon grid cells
  • Fixed an error related to Combo Merging

Official Changelog Website:
https://fiveamp.com/mergecrafter/changelog/

Community

Thank you for playing MergeCrafter!

We take our feedback and suggestions from our community very seriously and we, Fiveamp, want to make MergeCrafter the best game possible 😊

Please join our welcoming Discord Community server and share all of your feedback and suggestions!

Discord: https://discord.gg/RUtXetU

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MergeCrafter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mergecrafter

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mergecrafter

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964222 Depot 1964222
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964223 Depot 1964223
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link