Age of Invention Update OUT NOW!

Hey everyone,

It's finally happening, Age of Invention Update is now available!

Trailer

Devlog

Patch Notes

Features:

Added 4 Craftable Inventions: Palletron, ClawBot, MagniGrab, Punch-O-Matic

Added Mechnical Dungeon

Added Finnegan the Tech Gnome

Added 15 quests

Added 34 Achievements

Added TNT item line

Added Mechanical Chest line, Gizmo Box, & Explosive Chest

Added Mechanical Trinket

Added Shrouded Oasis land

Max Tool tier extended to T5.3

Max Reforge tier extended to T25

New Mini-Biome / Mining Feature

Improvements:

Significant performance improvements on Low Quality mode

Several balance improvements with Mini Drills

Furnaces now only ingests fuel when double clicking on them

Furnaces & Mini Drills now has a loot bag limits based on their tier or level

Improved visuals on Cave Chests to make them more distinguishable

Improved visuals on the Cave Dungeon entrance

Improved visuals on the Recruiter's Hub UI

Improved visuals of the Runic Shop UI

Improved sizes of certain Trinket trophies

Updated Event icons

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where players could get soft-locked during certain tutorials

Fixed an issue where the Planter wouldn't show in certain scenarios

Fixed an issue where a Trinket wouldn't evolve while repairing on an Anvil

Fixed an issue where certain audio would not play correctly

Fixed an issue where Quests with x1 reward wouldn't be showing on the UI

Fixed an issue where the UI stalactites in the Cave Dungeon would freak out

Fixed an issue where an empty Status Effect widget would show with no buff active

Fixed an issue in the Trinket Store where the item name wouldn't be showing properly

Fixed an issue where tools could be lost

Fixed an issue with certain special font characters

Fixed an issue where the Mini Drill could not drill into certain grid cells

Fixed an issue where the Energy Bottle wasn't showing the correct material

Fixed an error related to Dungeon grid cells

Fixed an error related to Combo Merging

