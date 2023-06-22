Release Build 1.0.6 - Hotfix

Bugfixing:
- Fixed an issue where refunding Skill points would not reduce the characters attributes, leading to unlimited stat allocation
- Fixed an issue causing characters to appear permanently dead after they died in an Invasion, making them unavailable in future quests
Balancing:
- Slightly reduced chance for traps to spawn in dungeons
- Slightly buffed Shrine effects in dungeons
Features:
- Added the possibility to turn the camera in combat formation / combat left and right with the Arrow keys (Left Arrow, Right Arrow)
Changed files in this update