Kingsblood update for 22 June 2023

Release Build 1.0.6 - Hotfix

Build 11538681

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugfixing:

  • Fixed an issue where refunding Skill points would not reduce the characters attributes, leading to unlimited stat allocation
  • Fixed an issue causing characters to appear permanently dead after they died in an Invasion, making them unavailable in future quests

Balancing:

  • Slightly reduced chance for traps to spawn in dungeons
  • Slightly buffed Shrine effects in dungeons

Features:

  • Added the possibility to turn the camera in combat formation / combat left and right with the Arrow keys (Left Arrow, Right Arrow)

