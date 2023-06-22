- Added 'Health Scale' Powerup.
- Added 'Velocity Damage' Powerup.
- Added 'Dark Pact' Powerup.
- Made Ray of Negative Energy slightly stronger.
- Made Light and Dark blades slightly stronger.
- Added more variety in NPCs movement.
- Added damage / resistance data when debug data is shown.
- Added 'Insect' tag to some monsters instead of 'Animal'. 'Animal Domination' will also affect insects, so no change there.
- Changed the 'Desert Lord' stats and behavior to make him more interesting.
- Made 'Holy Damage' effect still apply on monsters with damage immunities.
- Added tags to some bosses and monsters.
- Added visual effect for Dark Damage.
- Fixed 'Bear Trap' and 'Sigil of Trapping' to not affect bosses and special units.
HellEscape update for 22 June 2023
New powerups, balances, and improved the Desert Boss!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
