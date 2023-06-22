 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

HellEscape update for 22 June 2023

New powerups, balances, and improved the Desert Boss!

Share · View all patches · Build 11538583 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 'Health Scale' Powerup.
  • Added 'Velocity Damage' Powerup.
  • Added 'Dark Pact' Powerup.
  • Made Ray of Negative Energy slightly stronger.
  • Made Light and Dark blades slightly stronger.
  • Added more variety in NPCs movement.
  • Added damage / resistance data when debug data is shown.
  • Added 'Insect' tag to some monsters instead of 'Animal'. 'Animal Domination' will also affect insects, so no change there.
  • Changed the 'Desert Lord' stats and behavior to make him more interesting.
  • Made 'Holy Damage' effect still apply on monsters with damage immunities.
  • Added tags to some bosses and monsters.
  • Added visual effect for Dark Damage.
  • Fixed 'Bear Trap' and 'Sigil of Trapping' to not affect bosses and special units.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2135031 Depot 2135031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link