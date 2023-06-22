 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 22 June 2023

EarlyAccess_2.0.2 - Hot Fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fix issues with graphics settings to setting terrain setting properly.
-Fix issue with grass density not getting set correctly.
-Fix "Multiplayer" misspelling.

Changed files in this update

Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
