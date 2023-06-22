-Fix issues with graphics settings to setting terrain setting properly.
-Fix issue with grass density not getting set correctly.
-Fix "Multiplayer" misspelling.
Glider Sim update for 22 June 2023
EarlyAccess_2.0.2 - Hot Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Fix issues with graphics settings to setting terrain setting properly.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Glider Sim Content Depot 1422941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update