Poosh until you burst!

Hey everyone, thanks for playing Poosh XL. I really appreciate all the amazing reviews on Steam. Thanks for continuing to share the game with your friends, family and communities.
And now... the notes:
TLDR:
- More Challenges
- More Skins
- More Easter eggs
- New "Powerups"
Details:
- 8 new Challenges for players to compete in
- 8 new Skins for players to earn from the challenges
- New hidden easter eggs
- Added new stats button on end of rounds that opens the new stats menu showing a variety of player stats, some were already tracked, others are new
- Secret Average Distance leaderboard
- Two New powerups to grab and enhance your run (or avoid)
- Reworked the Powerup that everyone hates, maybe you'll hate it less?
- Added 'distance remaining' display to challenges
- Made various visual changes and improvements to graphics and UI
- Tweaked Powerup Durations
- Added more poosh share messages
- Added a double check to ensure best distance is saved locally instantly in case you crash before it saves
- Added a proper in game cursor instead of mouse pointer, it will blend in better if you use mouse to play
- Added some links in credits when clicked
- Fixed issue where sometimes blue square obstacle was frozen during time power up
- All gameplay elements don't start until you start (early groundwork for a potential future feature)
- Added leaderboard buttons to both player select and challenge select to allow access to the leaderboards without playing a round first
- Improved colliders on all menu buttons throughout game
- Resolved some translation errors
- Limited twitch scores displayed to 15 per run (cycle randomly)
- Balancing pass on previous 12 challenges to make more accessible and precise
- Added new options button to turn off during-gameplay score display
- Added new visual to edge of blackhole effectiveness
- Increased bomb powerup radius slightly.
- Even more procedural music variation in survival mode
- Probably some other things I forgot...
Thanks for playing! Make sure to leave a review on Steam if you're enjoying the game.
-Adamvision
