Poosh XL update for 22 June 2023

Poosh until you burst!

Share · View all patches · Build 11538440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, thanks for playing Poosh XL. I really appreciate all the amazing reviews on Steam. Thanks for continuing to share the game with your friends, family and communities.

And now... the notes:

TLDR:

  • More Challenges
  • More Skins
  • More Easter eggs
  • New "Powerups"

Details:

  • 8 new Challenges for players to compete in
  • 8 new Skins for players to earn from the challenges
  • New hidden easter eggs
  • Added new stats button on end of rounds that opens the new stats menu showing a variety of player stats, some were already tracked, others are new
  • Secret Average Distance leaderboard
  • Two New powerups to grab and enhance your run (or avoid)
  • Reworked the Powerup that everyone hates, maybe you'll hate it less?
  • Added 'distance remaining' display to challenges
  • Made various visual changes and improvements to graphics and UI
  • Tweaked Powerup Durations
  • Added more poosh share messages
  • Added a double check to ensure best distance is saved locally instantly in case you crash before it saves
  • Added a proper in game cursor instead of mouse pointer, it will blend in better if you use mouse to play
  • Added some links in credits when clicked
  • Fixed issue where sometimes blue square obstacle was frozen during time power up
  • All gameplay elements don't start until you start (early groundwork for a potential future feature)
  • Added leaderboard buttons to both player select and challenge select to allow access to the leaderboards without playing a round first
  • Improved colliders on all menu buttons throughout game
  • Resolved some translation errors
  • Limited twitch scores displayed to 15 per run (cycle randomly)
  • Balancing pass on previous 12 challenges to make more accessible and precise
  • Added new options button to turn off during-gameplay score display
  • Added new visual to edge of blackhole effectiveness
  • Increased bomb powerup radius slightly.
  • Even more procedural music variation in survival mode
  • Probably some other things I forgot...

Thanks for playing! Make sure to leave a review on Steam if you're enjoying the game.
-Adamvision

