Poosh until you burst!

Hey everyone, thanks for playing Poosh XL. I really appreciate all the amazing reviews on Steam. Thanks for continuing to share the game with your friends, family and communities.

And now... the notes:

TLDR:

More Challenges

More Skins

More Easter eggs

New "Powerups"

Details:

8 new Challenges for players to compete in

8 new Skins for players to earn from the challenges

New hidden easter eggs

Added new stats button on end of rounds that opens the new stats menu showing a variety of player stats, some were already tracked, others are new

Secret Average Distance leaderboard

Two New powerups to grab and enhance your run (or avoid)

Reworked the Powerup that everyone hates, maybe you'll hate it less?

Added 'distance remaining' display to challenges

Made various visual changes and improvements to graphics and UI

Tweaked Powerup Durations

Added more poosh share messages

Added a double check to ensure best distance is saved locally instantly in case you crash before it saves

Added a proper in game cursor instead of mouse pointer, it will blend in better if you use mouse to play

Added some links in credits when clicked

Fixed issue where sometimes blue square obstacle was frozen during time power up

All gameplay elements don't start until you start (early groundwork for a potential future feature)

Added leaderboard buttons to both player select and challenge select to allow access to the leaderboards without playing a round first

Improved colliders on all menu buttons throughout game

Resolved some translation errors

Limited twitch scores displayed to 15 per run (cycle randomly)

Balancing pass on previous 12 challenges to make more accessible and precise

Added new options button to turn off during-gameplay score display

Added new visual to edge of blackhole effectiveness

Increased bomb powerup radius slightly.

Even more procedural music variation in survival mode

Probably some other things I forgot...

Thanks for playing! Make sure to leave a review on Steam if you're enjoying the game.

-Adamvision