Disc Golf : Game On update for 22 June 2023

Update Notes for 6/22/23

Update Details:

  • Added a new southern course Whispering Pines with short and long tees.
  • Added a new field work course (it's just a field) called Willow Field.
  • NOTE: The Southern Courses leaderboards will be updated in the next non-patch update.
  • NOTE: The new field work course can be accessed through the Play panel via clicking/toggling the "Courses" value.
  • Adjusted controller sensitivity for game pads. There will be a sensitivity option coming to the options menu soon!
  • Mild hole changes for Cony Park (12-17) along with an additional drop zones added for the course.
  • Other small bug fixes and updates.

