Update Notes for 6/22/23

Update Details:
- Added a new southern course Whispering Pines with short and long tees.
- Added a new field work course (it's just a field) called Willow Field.
- NOTE: The Southern Courses leaderboards will be updated in the next non-patch update.
- NOTE: The new field work course can be accessed through the Play panel via clicking/toggling the "Courses" value.
- Adjusted controller sensitivity for game pads. There will be a sensitivity option coming to the options menu soon!
- Mild hole changes for Cony Park (12-17) along with an additional drop zones added for the course.
- Other small bug fixes and updates.
Learn More:
- For questions or comments regarding this release, please reach out to an Admin on the DGGO Discord
Changed files in this update