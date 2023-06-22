Patch Notes v.1.2.04

Patch Notes v1.2.04
- Memory Optimization: In an effort to fix some of the crash reports we've been getting which we suspect are memory related, we decided to push a major refactor of how the game handles memory that we have had in the works. Pros: Much smaller overall install size + more performant game. Con: This required changing most of the binary of the application, meaning that this patch will require nearly a full redownload of the game if you already had it installed (~500 MB). From here on out, patches should be much smaller though!
- Added preloading animations to initial boot and choosing to "Continue" a saved run.
- Fixed bug in which the full pool of barks the King can give at the start of the boss battle were not included. There should be many more now.
