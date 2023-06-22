Rebranding the project

Hey guys,
I have decided to rename the game. It is now called Hyper Frenzy. Tho the game remains the same.
But additionally I have fixed some bugs and added the following:
- You can now switch between pure keyboard or additional mouse control
- There are now more resolutions possible
- Asteroids don't inflict that big of a damage anymore
- You can also use your mousewheel to scroll through your weapons
- Removed WinAPI based input and added DirectInput to let the game run more smoothly
In future I also consider to entirely get rid of the old DX9 and use SDL2 or SFML instead and thus also feature Linux/macOS builds. But this will take some time.
Have fun with the game!
Kind Regards
