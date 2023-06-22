 Skip to content

Hyper Frenzy update for 22 June 2023

Rebranding the project

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys,

I have decided to rename the game. It is now called Hyper Frenzy. Tho the game remains the same.

But additionally I have fixed some bugs and added the following:

  • You can now switch between pure keyboard or additional mouse control
  • There are now more resolutions possible
  • Asteroids don't inflict that big of a damage anymore
  • You can also use your mousewheel to scroll through your weapons
  • Removed WinAPI based input and added DirectInput to let the game run more smoothly

In future I also consider to entirely get rid of the old DX9 and use SDL2 or SFML instead and thus also feature Linux/macOS builds. But this will take some time.

Have fun with the game!

Kind Regards

