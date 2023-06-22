- changes: war and army target lines are now more smoothly animated
- changes: boat transport logic has been improved
- changes: only units from the same kingdom can use their boats
- changes: boat pathfinding has been improved (less edgy floating around)
- fixed: an error that occurs on some devices - "сannot generate 9 slice most likely because the size is too big"
- fixed: the war arrow sometimes "jumps" to the far corner if the target capital no longer has zones
- fixed: the crab burrow animation was broken
- fixed: a possible fix for boats dropping units in the middle of the ocean sometimes
- possible stability improvements have been made for mobile devices
- a few new debug options have also been added which I used for boat improvements
WorldBox - God Simulator update for 22 June 2023
0.22.9 - Memorybox boatfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
WB Windows Depot 1206561
- Loading history…
WB Linux Depot 1206562
- Loading history…
WB macOS Depot 1206563
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update