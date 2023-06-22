 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WorldBox - God Simulator update for 22 June 2023

0.22.9 - Memorybox boatfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 11538132 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • changes: war and army target lines are now more smoothly animated
  • changes: boat transport logic has been improved
  • changes: only units from the same kingdom can use their boats
  • changes: boat pathfinding has been improved (less edgy floating around)
  • fixed: an error that occurs on some devices - "сannot generate 9 slice most likely because the size is too big"
  • fixed: the war arrow sometimes "jumps" to the far corner if the target capital no longer has zones
  • fixed: the crab burrow animation was broken
  • fixed: a possible fix for boats dropping units in the middle of the ocean sometimes
  • possible stability improvements have been made for mobile devices
  • a few new debug options have also been added which I used for boat improvements

Changed files in this update

WB Windows Depot 1206561
  • Loading history…
WB Linux Depot 1206562
  • Loading history…
WB macOS Depot 1206563
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link