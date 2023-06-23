Substance 3D Stager 2023 2.1.0

This update adds fast AI denoising, cutting render times by up to 99%. Also included are improvements to the animation and turntable authoring workflow as well as video and gif exp
AI Denoiser
The new AI denoiser leverages the GPU to deliver high quality renders in a fraction of the time it would typically take to render an image. It is now enabled by default in Render mode and should result in blazing fast renders.
Animation Polish & Video Export
Animations and turntables can now be exported directly as MP4 videos or GIFs. Editing while animating a scene is also no longer restricted to the first frame.
USD Support
USD support has been improved and now supports import and export of Stager specific elements such as the ground plane, backplates, lights and more.
V2.1.0 Full Release notes
CHANGES
- Allow scene editing while animation is playing (frame 0 editing restriction was removed)
- Add MP4 and GIF export for animations
- Update animation export time range options to allow rendering a range of frames
- Improve timeline time display with editable time and fps display options
- Update raytracing engine for bugfixes and performance enhancements
- Integrated faster denoiser (experimental) option for exported renders making renders faster when enabled
- Improve USD export/import parity
- Allow adding models/scenes as USDz to CC Libraries panel while objects are selected
- Update to Substance Engine 9
- Enable reading physical size data from sbsar materials
- Allow importing sbsar atlases (not fully supported, but now importable)
- Show bundled sbsar presets as items in the assets panel
- Show large thumbnail previews when hovering over assets in the assets panel
- Update to CC Libraries panel 3.23.28
- Add the group select button to the viewport header when a select tool is active
- Prevent the app from sleeping while rendering in render mode
- Show new busy states making it clearer that the app Is busy with tasks like displacement, shader compilation, physics collision solving
FIXES
- Fixed issues relating to decal quality
- Fixed an issue with USD export when the export name included spaces
- Fixed an issue with USD import for file exported from Maya
- Fixed an issue with glTF import handling of anisotropy scalars when converting to Adobe Standard Material
- Fixed an issue with object snapping not behaving in rare circumstances
- Fixed an issue with meshes with displacement not being animated while rendering in render mode
- Fixed issues with quality levels and anisotropy when using the real time renderer
- Fixed a graphics error that could happen when changing a material color while raytracing is enabled
- Fixed crashes that could happen when deleting, undoing, duplicating converted basic shapes with decals
- Fixed crashes that could happen when cutting and pasting then undo or redo
- Fixed an issue where animation properties would sometimes not update when expected
- Fixed an issue with the load textures modal was overly sensitive about casing
- Fixed an issue that can cause the UI to jump upward on Windows
- Fixed an issue where the wrong busy cursor was appearing on Windows
- Fixed an issue with the busy cursor remaining in a busy state
- Fixed an issue where the UI would freeze when adding a three-point light to the environment light
- Fixed an issue with the camera not behaving as expecting when zooming far out
- Fixed an issue where the app would crash when using the box tool on a malformed mesh
- Fixed an issue where exporting animation frames was making more images than necessary when the output is PNG
Changed files in this update