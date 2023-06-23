Substance 3D Stager 2023 2.1.0

This update adds fast AI denoising, cutting render times by up to 99%. Also included are improvements to the animation and turntable authoring workflow as well as video and gif exp

AI Denoiser

The new AI denoiser leverages the GPU to deliver high quality renders in a fraction of the time it would typically take to render an image. It is now enabled by default in Render mode and should result in blazing fast renders.



Animation Polish & Video Export

Animations and turntables can now be exported directly as MP4 videos or GIFs. Editing while animating a scene is also no longer restricted to the first frame.

USD Support

USD support has been improved and now supports import and export of Stager specific elements such as the ground plane, backplates, lights and more.

V2.1.0 Full Release notes

CHANGES

Allow scene editing while animation is playing (frame 0 editing restriction was removed)

Add MP4 and GIF export for animations

Update animation export time range options to allow rendering a range of frames

Improve timeline time display with editable time and fps display options

Update raytracing engine for bugfixes and performance enhancements

Integrated faster denoiser (experimental) option for exported renders making renders faster when enabled

Improve USD export/import parity

Allow adding models/scenes as USDz to CC Libraries panel while objects are selected

Update to Substance Engine 9

Enable reading physical size data from sbsar materials

Allow importing sbsar atlases (not fully supported, but now importable)

Show bundled sbsar presets as items in the assets panel

Show large thumbnail previews when hovering over assets in the assets panel

Update to CC Libraries panel 3.23.28

Add the group select button to the viewport header when a select tool is active

Prevent the app from sleeping while rendering in render mode

Show new busy states making it clearer that the app Is busy with tasks like displacement, shader compilation, physics collision solving

FIXES