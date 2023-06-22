Omega Strikers - June 22nd Micropatch - Balance Adjustments

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello dear friends! On today's menu, we've got a quick little micropatch. The main dish will be a couple balance adjustments towards characters, with a side dish of awakening adjustments. Delicious.

Okay, let's dig in!

STRIKERS

Ai.Mi

We can't cap the App. Even following some nerfs targeted at Ai.Mi goalie, she's still overperforming as the most played and a very winning Striker. We're bringing down the damage that has been long kept her on top of the charts.

Glitch.Pop [PRIMARY] Damage :: 170 (+85% Power) → 160 (+80% Power) PvP Knockback :: 190 (+95% Power) → 160 (+80% Power) Core Knockback :: 1340 (+180% Power) → 1300 (+160% Power) Missile hitbox linger lifetime :: .15s → .1s We want there to be a slight linger to make the ability easier to use but it was staying out in the world too long. To be clear, it should have never have been invisible but now it'll end more towards the front end of the VFX



Asher

Our favorite shield wall has been a bit crumbled since her small rework. She's getting a small buff to tide her over.

Breakthrough [SECONDARY] Cooldown :: 20s → 18s



Juliette

Juliette has always been THE brawler. With no Unstoppablers to get in her way, she's risen to the top - especially at high levels of play.

Flying Phoenix [SECONDARY] Cooldown :: 14s → 16s

Fiery Fist [PRIMARY] Damage and PvP Knockback :: 165 (+85% Power) → 155 (+77.5% Power) Core Knockback :: 1310 (+165% Power) → 1290 (+155% Power)



Octavia

We overestimated the potency of Octavia's bugfix and see she's a bit out of the spotlight. We're pulling back some of the nerfs and giving her a touch extra to bring her back to a nice place. Maybe we'll get to hear Thousand Absolutes more!

Flow State [SECONDARY] Starting Speed :: 25% → 30% Duration : 2s → 2.25s



GEAR AND AWAKENING BALANCE

[NEW] :: New Awakening sets with the new Energy Awakenings and Reverberation added to Quick Play

Vicious Vambrace

Stagger restore percent of damage dealt :: 30% → 40%

Specialized Training

Extra Damage and Healing for Specials :: 50% → 55%

Siphoning Wand

Even with previous nerfs, Siphoning Wand is overperforming against its competing options, so we're giving it an even lighter tap.

Bonus Damage and Heal :: 4% of enemies' max stagger → 3.5% of enemies' max stagger 4% healing and damage dealt → 3.5%

Built Different

IMPACT abilities hit 15% harder (3% on Core) → 10% (2% on Core)

Fire Up!

The new Energy Awakenings landed well but Fire Up! was a bit problematic when stacked with allies. We're reducing the amount it batteries itself in those cases.