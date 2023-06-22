 Skip to content

Helicopter Gunship DEX update for 22 June 2023

Update for Wingman A.I. Beta

Last edited 22 June 2023 by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Everything seems to be running quite well now that I've got to grips with the new management system.

I think most bugss got stomped yesterday but I did find a few smaller ones today....

  1. Sound effects should now all be routing through their correct mixers again.

  2. Various other behind the scenes tweaks

  3. Added buttons to resize left and right MFDs independently from each other.

I've also setup some foundations for more physics interactions from the helicopter structures. Expect bits to bend, flex and fall off shortly!

Please keep the bug reports coming... ːsteamthumbsupː ːsteamthumbsupː

