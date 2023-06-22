 Skip to content

Unlasting Horror update for 22 June 2023

Pre-Update Lots of improvements and fixes, polishing.

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Multiplayer Connection
  • Updated In-Game Lobby Level
  • Updated All Matches Spawn, Added RNG to The Spawns.
  • Added Tab keyboard shortcut to open Inventory.
  • Monster can now go by the spawn area, be careful.
  • Total of 4 Monsters are in the map.
  • Updated the interior of the cabin.
  • Added an additional cabin by the spawn area.
  • Updated Foliage by spawn area to be more immersive.
  • Added 1.1GB of soundtracks/ambiances for building up tension
  • Fixed Door by kitchen opening and then getting monsters stuck on it.
  • Fixed trigger that would sometimes spawn the monster by accident in the kitchen.

