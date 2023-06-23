Update 1.1.3

Hello, Agents!

In this week's update, we're excited to introduce four new Augmentations for the Laser Orb weapon and the Reload module.

Laser Orb weapon

We're introducing two powerful weapon augmentations: Star and Pulsar. The Star augmentation grants you multiple lasers that orbit around the player, damaging everything they touch. On the other hand, the Pulsar augmentation combines all laser beams into one powerful beam that deals significant damage to everything in front of you.

Star augmentation

Pulsar augmentation

The second big addition is the Reload module augmentations.

Reload module

The Discharge augmentation reduces the weapon cooldown by 25% for 5 seconds every 30 seconds.

The Adrenaline augmentation decreases the weapon cooldown by 25% when your health is below 25%.

To complement these augmentations, we've added 2 new achievements for you to unlock!

Furthermore, we've made several quality-of-life improvements, including enhancements to the UI and UX of the assignment list in the Research Facility. These changes should make it easier to read and navigate through the list.

As always, keep up the great work, Agents!

Defend Earth: Xenos Survivors - Team