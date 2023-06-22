Update v0.10.7

Disclaimer: we are having some issues with the macOS update. We will update it as soon as possible (hopefully later today, if not at the end of the week), sorry for the inconvenience!

Hello!

While we are getting everything ready for Helheim beta, we have added new Original Sountracks to Midgard composed by our teammate Rubén Melià. We can't wait for you to listen to them! We have also fixed some of the bugs you have reported.

About the Character's Yggdrasil branches. We haven't forgotten about them! We will add them in future updates.

We are aware of a bug that makes some Bosses invincible, like Sindri or Sindrok. Once we solve it we will update it in a hotfix.

Fixes and adjustments

Critical attacks weren't damaging enemies with the Armor ability.

In certain cases, Hansi's dash could break through Orglo's jail.

Minor corrections related to languages.

And some great news!

Next week (July 1st) will be 1 Year since we launched the Demo!!

We have prepaired a super surprise for that day!!

Remember that Nordic Ashes is 15% off until next 24 jun. 2023 10:00am CET. See you next week!

