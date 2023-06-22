 Skip to content

Feed All Monsters update for 22 June 2023

Savegame Issue for DEMO players

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

This patch is a hotfix that addresses an issue with the save file location. For those who have played the Feed All Monsters Demo, there is a crash occurring because the game is currently trying to access the old save file. With this patch, a new file will be created to bypass this problem.

For those who are already playing:
The hotfix should not affect your game progress. However, if you encounter any issues, please check the name of your save file using the following steps:

Press the Windows key.
Type "%localappdata%" and press Enter. A folder will open.
Open the "FeedAllMonsters" folder.
If there is a file named "savegame_full," simply rename it to "savegame."
We apologize for any inconvenience caused!

