Savegame Issue for DEMO players

Hello everyone,

This patch is a hotfix that addresses an issue with the save file location. For those who have played the Feed All Monsters Demo, there is a crash occurring because the game is currently trying to access the old save file. With this patch, a new file will be created to bypass this problem.

For those who are already playing:

The hotfix should not affect your game progress. However, if you encounter any issues, please check the name of your save file using the following steps:

Press the Windows key.

Type "%localappdata%" and press Enter. A folder will open.

Open the "FeedAllMonsters" folder.

If there is a file named "savegame_full," simply rename it to "savegame."

We apologize for any inconvenience caused!