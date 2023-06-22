 Skip to content

The Hermit Chronicles update for 22 June 2023

Hot-fix 0.9

Hot-fix 0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 11537792

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reduced the size of the collision of fallen trees. Now the character can step over them
  • Increased the size of the resource model such as a stick
  • Added clouds to the mountains in the background
  • Increased the amount of healing plants on the level
  • Changed colors of icons on the world map
  • Disabled character walking in the world map menu
  • Fixed bug with getting stuck in a bottleneck on the porch side of the workbench
  • The saturation effect of berries has been reduced by a third. During the day, you can fill half of the hunger scale with berries.
  • Crickets sound at night has been made quieter
  • Added new sounds of day and night birds, as well as the sound of rustling bushes at night.
  • Slightly increased brightness of night lights
  • Slightly increased duration of night and day.
  • texture of rabbit model now does not look plassmassy
  • paths now have noticeably smaller trails
  • New vegetation added
  • Lowered satiety consumption. Now hunger does not come so quickly.

