- Reduced the size of the collision of fallen trees. Now the character can step over them
- Increased the size of the resource model such as a stick
- Added clouds to the mountains in the background
- Increased the amount of healing plants on the level
- Changed colors of icons on the world map
- Disabled character walking in the world map menu
- Fixed bug with getting stuck in a bottleneck on the porch side of the workbench
- The saturation effect of berries has been reduced by a third. During the day, you can fill half of the hunger scale with berries.
- Crickets sound at night has been made quieter
- Added new sounds of day and night birds, as well as the sound of rustling bushes at night.
- Slightly increased brightness of night lights
- Slightly increased duration of night and day.
- texture of rabbit model now does not look plassmassy
- paths now have noticeably smaller trails
- New vegetation added
- Lowered satiety consumption. Now hunger does not come so quickly.
The Hermit Chronicles update for 22 June 2023
Hot-fix 0.9
Patchnotes
