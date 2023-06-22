This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're excited to announce that Rough Justice: '84 will be showcased in the Games+Germany Steam event!

Throughout the duration of the event, Rough Justice: '84 will be 30% off as well!

The Sale runs from June 22nd at 7 pm CET and will end on Thursday, June 29th at 7 pm CET.

The event will showcase the vast variety of games made in Germany by studios or publishers with a head office in Germany.

About Games Germany – Regional Funds and Networks:Games Germany is a cooperation of funding and network institutions from different parts of Germany due to the federal political system. Under the umbrella of Games Germany (GG), these local game institutions are represented within one united national appearance.

For more information about Games Germany and its members, visit www.games-germany.de

