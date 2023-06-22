 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Starfighter General update for 22 June 2023

Improved Space Combat - Foundational precursor to Story Missions

Share · View all patches · Build 11537710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

“Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the axe.” - Abraham Lincoln


As many of you know I'm excited to get the MMORPG and initial Embarking story missions out.

Because I want that patch to be momentous and very very fun, indicative of the absurdly ludicrous fun to come, I have been forming a very firm foundation while praying to the foundation of the Spirit of Love.

"My Lord, I should be sorry if I only entertained them; I wished to make them better." - Handel

You're going to play one of the most atrociously dark comedy, apocalyptic punk, no respect for life, alternate dystopic future 1980s future games of all time, yet I hope you reflect on it, understand why mankind isn't a race to the bottom or a rat race at all... Then maybe we can all see the benefit of not being pushing/shoving/honking and demanding our share.

As I spent lots of foundational time, I just noticed Clash is so significantly upgraded I should push a patch.

[/url]

Enjoy,
Jim

Please wait for patch to propagate, I have to upload it today after this compile works.

Changed files in this update

Starfighter General Content Depot 658481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link