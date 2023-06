Share · View all patches · Build 11537544 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 17:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Cozy-fans listen up!

Kicking off right now: the Games+ Germany Event here on Steam!

Discover & explore many amazing indie games made in Germany.

Among many outstanding games, you can also find our unique story adventure Fall of Porcupine.

Play the free demo and buy it, if you enjoy the game, as Fall of Porcupine is already released since last week!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1710540/Fall_of_Porcupine/

Enjoy!