Poly Bridge 3 update for 22 June 2023

Patch 1.0.14

Patch 1.0.14

Build 11537527

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Foundations

  • Fixed issue that could cause an anchor to disconnect from a foundation
  • Fixed issue that could cause a foundation to snap to a node and be in an illegal location

UI

  • Fixed issue with Workshop SortBy filter resetting when returning to Workshop from Gallery
  • Return to last Workshop page when the Workshop UI is re-opened

Other

  • Fixed issue with all decor being highlighted when entering Decor Mode
  • Fixed issue with not being able to add verts to custom shapes with non-zero Z value
  • Reduced thickness of Rope and Cable
  • Fixed issue that could result in a Twitch bridge suggestion being discarded.

Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 3!

If you want early access to patches, opt into the public-test steam branch with password RxA6jwg9QxC6bfWb

Changed files in this update

