Patch 1.0.14

Foundations
- Fixed issue that could cause an anchor to disconnect from a foundation
- Fixed issue that could cause a foundation to snap to a node and be in an illegal location
UI
- Fixed issue with Workshop SortBy filter resetting when returning to Workshop from Gallery
- Return to last Workshop page when the Workshop UI is re-opened
Other
- Fixed issue with all decor being highlighted when entering Decor Mode
- Fixed issue with not being able to add verts to custom shapes with non-zero Z value
- Reduced thickness of Rope and Cable
- Fixed issue that could result in a Twitch bridge suggestion being discarded.
Thank you for playing Poly Bridge 3!
If you want early access to patches, opt into the public-test steam branch with password RxA6jwg9QxC6bfWb
Changed files in this update