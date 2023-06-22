Update #92: Relic Drop



Templars! We ride to war once again with Update #92 which brings in 4 new Relic Wargear and a pile of fixes for Mac OS launch issues, latest version and fullscreen.

Play Cyber Knights Demo in Steam Next Fest

Our next tactical turn-based RPG draws upon everything we learned from creating Templar Battleforce - so we hope you'll come check out the world of Cyber Knights: Flashpoint. You can play its demo now, for free in the Steam Next Fest! If you're not up for a demo today, check out the next game and add it to your wishlist!

Explore the dark future of 2231 as you run your crew of underworld mercenaries, pulling off high-stakes heists you choose from faction power players to survive. Cyber Knights wraps a world full of consequential story choices and character development around an extensive core of classic and new tactical RPG mechanics.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2059870/Cyber_Knights_Flashpoint_Demo

4 New Relic Wargear

With Update #92, we've added 4 new relic wargears which are all hitting the top rank of wargear at Gear Level 8. You'll have to adjust your gear to make space for these high Gear Level new carries but they come with the power level to demand it.

The new Zombra Lock for Berserker and Soldiers adds an entirely new type of buff, adding extra Damage to any grenade thrown. The Swae-Suit brings an excellent mix of both offensive and defensive capabilities, while the Pingback adds +10% Critical with defensive options on the side. Finally the Tri-Kit Ocular adds both ranged and melee accuracy and Auto-Block.

Across the board, the entire set also all add +22 HP, a nice bonus for their high Gear Level.

Mac OS / Fullscreen Fixes

For all of our Mac OS players out there, this update should resolve your issues launching the game with latest Mac OS or if you were having issues with getting the game into fullscreen. Thank you for your patience with this one, we always feels like we're chasing some unexpected change in this arena.

v2.7.13 - 0/6/22/2023