 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

TRAUMA Broken Paradise update for 22 June 2023

Patch 1.7.61 Adjustments for SteamDeck Support

Share · View all patches · Build 11537517 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors,

For now on all SteamDeck players doesn't have to change anything, just download and play. (Unless you already changed the graphics settings)

- All the default settings were changed from Epic to Medium and Shadows on High for all platforms (FPS Limit is now 30FPS on default settings but it's optional on SteamDeck).

These changes should not affect players who already have changed the graphics for the first time.

Thank you all for being so patient!

Enjoy.

Now... come back here Catherine!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2303951 Depot 2303951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2303952 Depot 2303952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link