Patch 1.7.61 Adjustments for SteamDeck Support

Hello Survivors,

For now on all SteamDeck players doesn't have to change anything, just download and play. (Unless you already changed the graphics settings)

- All the default settings were changed from Epic to Medium and Shadows on High for all platforms (FPS Limit is now 30FPS on default settings but it's optional on SteamDeck).

These changes should not affect players who already have changed the graphics for the first time.

Thank you all for being so patient!

Enjoy.

Now... come back here Catherine!