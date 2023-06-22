Beta Patch B.14.3.0

Server/Client Patch

As many of you know, one of our Official admins passed away recently, in this patch we wish to honor him by adding him as a Quest NPC on Official Servers.

OFFICIAL SERVERS

-Added SirBacon Quest NPC as a memorial for official servers. Talking to Bacon grants a pet Thornback.

-Added an Safezone around Quest NPC on official servers.

-Nesting in safezone is disabled.

ALL SERVERS

-Added Pet Thornback to game. Thornback is called with a double 1 call, stops with a 2 call, comes and does tricks with a 3 call, goes away with a 4 call. Players can name their pet with /namepet (name) command.

-On private servers, players simply need to go through portal to get the pet. Pet is yours until it dies from damage.

ADMIN

-Admin panel is now removed after teleporting to a player

-Spectators can now increase and decrease movement speed using mouse wheel or reset with middle mouse

OTHER

-Removed Roleplay Nametags to counter nametag hacks

-Players can no longer gain altitude by turning off flight while flying upwards

-Test map river looks like water again

-Tweaked credits