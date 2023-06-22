Beta Patch B.14.3.0
Server/Client Patch
As many of you know, one of our Official admins passed away recently, in this patch we wish to honor him by adding him as a Quest NPC on Official Servers.
OFFICIAL SERVERS
-Added SirBacon Quest NPC as a memorial for official servers. Talking to Bacon grants a pet Thornback.
-Added an Safezone around Quest NPC on official servers.
-Nesting in safezone is disabled.
ALL SERVERS
-Added Pet Thornback to game. Thornback is called with a double 1 call, stops with a 2 call, comes and does tricks with a 3 call, goes away with a 4 call. Players can name their pet with /namepet (name) command.
-On private servers, players simply need to go through portal to get the pet. Pet is yours until it dies from damage.
ADMIN
-Admin panel is now removed after teleporting to a player
-Spectators can now increase and decrease movement speed using mouse wheel or reset with middle mouse
OTHER
-Removed Roleplay Nametags to counter nametag hacks
-Players can no longer gain altitude by turning off flight while flying upwards
-Test map river looks like water again
-Tweaked credits
Changed files in this update