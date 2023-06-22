Cube Pass for free - Games Germany

Hello fellow Cube Racers,

Since Cube Racer 2 happened to be developed in Germany, we're taking part in the Games Germany sale on Steam. After registering for the sale, we realized, that our game was free to play. So we called for various meetings, called in some external counsil and reached to our pets for advice. But no solution was found, since nobody was able to make a sale on a free product.

Finally, when walking through the black forest, like we do every day, a little cube jumped out of the bushes. He was of a darkish, white color, and the only thing he mumbled with a voice like butter was: "Ingame purchases can also be put on sale".

That's when it hit us: We could put the cube pass on sale. We ran back home, opened the project and were about to make an astounding discount of 3%. But then our coders remembered how lazy they were. So they just commented out the whole purchasing process, and implemented the cube pass for free.

Since it seemed to be our companys' direction anyway, we left the cube pass free for purchase, and pushed it all in todays update.

Also, there is a new obstacle. Whoever unlocks it first may keep it. All other players, too tho. ;)