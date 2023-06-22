 Skip to content

Crush Crush update for 22 June 2023

Cassia’s Back!

Share · View all patches · Build 11537418 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hey Panda Peeps,

The day has come! The Spooky Parallel Event has returned, which means you have another chance to unlock fully-dateable Monster Girl Cassia. And don’t forget about all the other rewards just waiting to be unlocked along the way! All you’ve got to do is saunter on over to the Parallel Event and start checking off those eerie, chilling goals.

Remember, this time your rewards will added to your Main Game automatically - no need to worry about claiming them! Plus, there’s a new pool of Outfits to unlock if you already own the first bunch.

You have four whole days from June 22 - 26 to complete the event, so what are you waiting for? Go! Get started! Face this challenge like the badass little marshmallow-person you are.

We love you so hard!

The Pandas

