Valve broke adding free packages (even the "Add to library" button on the store is affected), wait for them to fix it.
You also need to update the SteamDB extension to 3.6.7.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Prologue Update:
Prologue released:
- Approx. 40 Minute “New York Fallen” Prologue unlocked
- New Double Barrel Shotgun
- IMPORTANT: We’re still working on the balancing of the story. Easy may still
be too easy, and hard may be too difficult. Or easy may already be too
hard.
Known-Issues:
- The transition from Story to Wave-mode may cause a crash
Wave-mode:
- No longer necessary to raise hands in wave-mode pauses
- Visual improvements on Takeout background walls
Bhaptics:
- Bhaptics now supported (Tested with Tac40)
Enemies:
- New skin for zombie hounds
Bugs Resolved:
- Log file no longer gets overloaded
- Haptic vest should work more reliably
- Fixed issue that resulted in fatal crash at the start of metro level
- Fog plane has been updated on multiple maps
- In-Game Player Menu updated
- Removed unnecessary decimal points on widgets
- Host leaving warning now shows up on clients
- Crawler Rag-doll no longer jettisons into the air
- Flaregun particle system optimization
- Added Zombie Dog “remains”
- Spitters can no-longer hide in unshootable spots
- Widget interactions can now be done with both hands simultaneously
- Ghost mesh is hidden by default (occasionally showed up incorrectly)
- Music selection on Jukebox in Waveshooter improved
