Rotten Apple update for 22 June 2023

Prologue Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11537400 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Prologue Update:

Prologue released:

  • Approx. 40 Minute “New York Fallen” Prologue unlocked
  • New Double Barrel Shotgun
  • IMPORTANT: We’re still working on the balancing of the story. Easy may still
    be too easy, and hard may be too difficult. Or easy may already be too
    hard.

Known-Issues:

  • The transition from Story to Wave-mode may cause a crash

Wave-mode:

  • No longer necessary to raise hands in wave-mode pauses
  • Visual improvements on Takeout background walls

Bhaptics:

  • Bhaptics now supported (Tested with Tac40)

Enemies:

  • New skin for zombie hounds

Bugs Resolved:

  • Log file no longer gets overloaded
  • Haptic vest should work more reliably
  • Fixed issue that resulted in fatal crash at the start of metro level
  • Fog plane has been updated on multiple maps
  • In-Game Player Menu updated
  • Removed unnecessary decimal points on widgets
  • Host leaving warning now shows up on clients
  • Crawler Rag-doll no longer jettisons into the air
  • Flaregun particle system optimization
  • Added Zombie Dog “remains”
  • Spitters can no-longer hide in unshootable spots
  • Widget interactions can now be done with both hands simultaneously
  • Ghost mesh is hidden by default (occasionally showed up incorrectly)
  • Music selection on Jukebox in Waveshooter improved

