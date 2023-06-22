 Skip to content

Creepless update for 22 June 2023

Improve Npc's balance

Last edited by Wendy

Set Stalker's speed in all states a bit lower for normal and hard modes.
Set Banshee's start invasion border of Sanity a bit lower.

