War Brokers update for 22 June 2023

War Brokers v490 Update

Build 11537365

Patchnotes via Steam Community

War Brokers v490
2023-06-23
Gun Game improvements:

  • Removed Grenade Launcher from Gun Game
  • Gun Game ends now when the first person reaches the end of the gun list and gets a kill with the fist
  • Order of the gun list in Gun Game is randomized each game
  • Gun Game is now free-for-all, no teams
  • Leaderboard will show what gun level number you are on as well as the max level to reach
  • Person or persons with the highest gun level will show purple on mini map at all times
  • You win gun game by finishing first with the fist

War Brokers BETA PC Depot 750471
