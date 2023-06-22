War Brokers v490 Update

War Brokers v490
2023-06-23
Gun Game improvements:
- Removed Grenade Launcher from Gun Game
- Gun Game ends now when the first person reaches the end of the gun list and gets a kill with the fist
- Order of the gun list in Gun Game is randomized each game
- Gun Game is now free-for-all, no teams
- Leaderboard will show what gun level number you are on as well as the max level to reach
- Person or persons with the highest gun level will show purple on mini map at all times
- You win gun game by finishing first with the fist
Changed files in this update