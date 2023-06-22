We've been experiencing TaleSpire login problems, and this patch should address more of these.
If you're still having issues logging in after this, please report it here: https://feedback.talespire.com/ or over at our Discord.
TaleSpire update for 22 June 2023
HOTTESTFIX: Various mitigations for login issues.
