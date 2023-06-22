 Skip to content

TaleSpire update for 22 June 2023

HOTTESTFIX: Various mitigations for login issues.

Build 11537324

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've been experiencing TaleSpire login problems, and this patch should address more of these.
If you're still having issues logging in after this, please report it here: https://feedback.talespire.com/ or over at our Discord.

