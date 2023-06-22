New content, alternative camera and fixes - patch 0.8

Hello conquerors,

Another new content update is here! And just like with a previous ones, we also have a new batch of bug fixes, including many of these inspired by your feedback.

Upon returning to the tower, you can now expect 33% of new map segments, further improving each floor's variety.

At your commander's disposal there are now new 9 potions, including Antimagic potions, granting a spell shield, Mind Potion boosting an ally's ability power and Renewal potion completely healing your unit after few seconds.

Those new potions might be in handy because the overall number of enemies groups is now increased by 50%! Prepare for a brand new set of tactics and units synergies on the other side of the battlefield.

We've also heard your feedback about a need for a top-down camera especially for the vault battles, so from now on you can switch to a new view if that suits your style.

And you can make local headquarters even cozier with 16 new decorative items!

Check out the full list of fixes:

New features:

Added 33% new map segments

Added 9 new potions

Added 16 decorative items for local quarters

Added 50% new enemy units' combinations

Added a new alternative top-down camera for tactical and battle phases

Bug fixes:

Fixed a rare bug of overlapping units at the vault fights

Undiscovered characters in the journal have now their own hidden art, instead of a one shared

Improved units AI, preventing situation of strange behavior, wrong attack patterns, etc.

Fixed Stats UI window on resolutions higher than 1920x1080

Death elemental now casts spells on correct targets

Fixed a visual bug when a tab describing unit's attribute could stay on the screen after the battle ends

Thank you for your support!

If you haven't played for a while, don't forget to catch up on all 0.7[xx] updates, which also brought a lot of new changes:

Enjoy!

Laughing Foxes