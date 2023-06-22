 Skip to content

Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered Playtest update for 22 June 2023

Changelog version 0.1.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Twinsunians,

The main focus of this version is the implementation of an adventure log. We hope you'll enjoy it and that it's an helpful addition to your Proxima experience!

We also fixed a few blocking bugs:

  • Reworked some of areas to avoid being blocked
  • Fixed the issue that prevented to retrieve the protopack after talking to Baldino
  • Fixed an issue of the main menu being reloaded after a delay

Happy testing!

The Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered team

