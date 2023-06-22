Changelog version 0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 11537208 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 17:09:30 UTC by Wendy

Dear Twinsunians,

The main focus of this version is the implementation of an adventure log. We hope you'll enjoy it and that it's an helpful addition to your Proxima experience!

We also fixed a few blocking bugs:

Reworked some of areas to avoid being blocked

Fixed the issue that prevented to retrieve the protopack after talking to Baldino

Fixed an issue of the main menu being reloaded after a delay

Happy testing!

The Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered team