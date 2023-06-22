Changelog version 0.1.4

Dear Twinsunians,
The main focus of this version is the implementation of an adventure log. We hope you'll enjoy it and that it's an helpful addition to your Proxima experience!
We also fixed a few blocking bugs:
- Reworked some of areas to avoid being blocked
- Fixed the issue that prevented to retrieve the protopack after talking to Baldino
- Fixed an issue of the main menu being reloaded after a delay
Happy testing!
The Twinsen's Little Big Adventure Remastered team
Changed files in this update