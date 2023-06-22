 Skip to content

Evelyn's Adventure update for 22 June 2023

Ranne questline is now complete!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello adventurers. This is what changed in the update:

·The final quest of Ranne is now available, explore a water dungeon and end the rein of chaos of the black mage.

·Bug fixes & corrections.

