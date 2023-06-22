Development Branch update - v0.8.001

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Terraformers!

I've just updated a new version (v0.8.001) on the development branch.

To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.

This version is a very early preview of the next update. Including space trading & frogs. It will change a lot before the final update, and there's more to come.

As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.

If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.

v 0.8.001 - Temporary changelog :

New space trading system :

The new space trading platform allow to send a rocket containing items to be sold in space

After a certain time, the rocket will come back, giving the player an amount of "Terra Tokens" corresponding to the rocket content price

Once the player have enough tokens, he or she can buy items that will be added in the returning rocket content on the next trip

In order to gain tokens easily, the player can use drones to fill the rockets and set it up to automatically launch once full

The values of items are not final, let us know your opinions on this

(You will receive the recipe by mail once you reached the breathable stage - play a bit to receive the mail)

New terraformation stage - amphibians :

Frogs and frog eggs appears in the wild when amphibians stage is reached

Frog eggs can be modified in incubator once unlocked

(Frogs movements and animations will be improved)

Changes :

One new meteo event (triggers only after breathable stage)

New Items :

Space trading platform

Multiple frog eggs to find or craft

Mutagen T4

Terra Tokens chips

Amphibian farm

New Items to buy or unlock via the space trading platform :

3x3 pod habitat

3x3 pod habitat with dome

Storage container with 80 slots

Cooking station

One new butterfly species

One new fish species

Colored Fabric

Colored sofa

Colored double bed

Cacao and wheet seeds

Improvements :

Foundations and stairs now snap to the launch platform

Bugfixes :

Fix tool tips always staying on bug

Performances :

Flatten game object hierarchy to improve performances

Disable map camera by default

Some small improvements here & there

Balancing :

Mutagen 3 unlock after fish stage

See you soon, and good terraforming!

Brice for Miju Games