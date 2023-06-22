Development Branch update - v0.8.001

Hello Terraformers!
I've just updated a new version (v0.8.001) on the development branch.
To try it, see the "How to switch branches?" question in the FAQ.
This version is a very early preview of the next update. Including space trading & frogs. It will change a lot before the final update, and there's more to come.
As usual, restart Steam to get the update, and backup your save before trying the dev branch.
If you have issues launching the game, remove all your mods before reporting bugs.
v 0.8.001 - Temporary changelog :
New space trading system :
The new space trading platform allow to send a rocket containing items to be sold in space
After a certain time, the rocket will come back, giving the player an amount of "Terra Tokens" corresponding to the rocket content price
Once the player have enough tokens, he or she can buy items that will be added in the returning rocket content on the next trip
In order to gain tokens easily, the player can use drones to fill the rockets and set it up to automatically launch once full
The values of items are not final, let us know your opinions on this
(You will receive the recipe by mail once you reached the breathable stage - play a bit to receive the mail)
New terraformation stage - amphibians :
Frogs and frog eggs appears in the wild when amphibians stage is reached
Frog eggs can be modified in incubator once unlocked
(Frogs movements and animations will be improved)
Changes :
One new meteo event (triggers only after breathable stage)
New Items :
Space trading platform
Multiple frog eggs to find or craft
Mutagen T4
Terra Tokens chips
Amphibian farm
New Items to buy or unlock via the space trading platform :
3x3 pod habitat
3x3 pod habitat with dome
Storage container with 80 slots
Cooking station
One new butterfly species
One new fish species
Colored Fabric
Colored sofa
Colored double bed
Cacao and wheet seeds
Improvements :
Foundations and stairs now snap to the launch platform
Bugfixes :
Fix tool tips always staying on bug
Performances :
Flatten game object hierarchy to improve performances
Disable map camera by default
Some small improvements here & there
Balancing :
Mutagen 3 unlock after fish stage
Stay in the loop
As always, don't miss any informations about Planet Crafter and Miju Games :
- Follow us on Steam
- Subscribe to our newsletter
- follow us on youtube and on twitter
- Join the official reddit
See you soon, and good terraforming!
Brice for Miju Games
Changed depots in development branch