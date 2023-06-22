Update #1 - Broken Achievement Fixed!

Hello everyone,

This is to inform you that the broken achievement "Level 22" has been fixed and you should be able to unlock it without issues. Thank you for letting me know about the bug! Please feel free to let me know if you encounter further issues and I will try my best to solve them as soon as possible.

This is the Day 1 update and more updates will be available in the future based on the feedback received from the players. Thank you very much for giving this game a chance! I hope you will enjoy it.

Best Regards,

Anamik