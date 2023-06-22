 Skip to content

The Merchants Guide to the Kingdom update for 22 June 2023

Update Notes for Jun 22nd

Build 11536955

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch fixes multiple UI issues as well as some fixes to the loading bug. Read below for detailed patch notes.

-Fixes purchase button at vendors allowing purchase of items that the player has insufficient gold for.
-Fixes Chapter Steps not appearing as completed until the Info Panel is closed and refreshed.
-Fixes the glow on Profession Research Views in the world.
-Fixes the Storefront Button function for opening the Player’s Storefront Inventory.
-Added autosave feature when returning to Main Menu.
-Fixes a bug that allows players to view the next chapter after not completing the current.
-Fixes a bug with the initial creation of the Merchant’s gold that could be preventing players from entering the game.

