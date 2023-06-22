Update Notes for Jun 22nd

This patch fixes multiple UI issues as well as some fixes to the loading bug. Read below for detailed patch notes.

-Fixes purchase button at vendors allowing purchase of items that the player has insufficient gold for.

-Fixes Chapter Steps not appearing as completed until the Info Panel is closed and refreshed.

-Fixes the glow on Profession Research Views in the world.

-Fixes the Storefront Button function for opening the Player’s Storefront Inventory.

-Added autosave feature when returning to Main Menu.

-Fixes a bug that allows players to view the next chapter after not completing the current.

-Fixes a bug with the initial creation of the Merchant’s gold that could be preventing players from entering the game.