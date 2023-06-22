 Skip to content

Survival Nation update for 22 June 2023

Update v1.4 is now available!

22 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Survivors!🧟


We are thrilled to announce that the update v1.4 is ready to download!
We have listened to your feedback and worked tirelessly to bring you some exciting new features.
The new update includes:

-Added full-body IK [BETA]
-Added holsters [BETA]
-Added realistic reload [BETA]
-Added airdrop
-Other minor fixes and improvements

The first three features are still in the beta phase, so we apologize for all the imperfections. Our goal was to deliver these additions to you within a short period of time while acknowledging that there is still room for refinement. We encourage you to share your thoughts and suggestions with us about these new features. Your feedback will be invaluable in helping us shape the future of Survival Nation.

Join our social media:

🔸 Discord: https://www.discord.gg/survivalnationvr

🔸 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SurvivalNationVR

🔸 Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/survival.nation.vr.official

