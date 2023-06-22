

Hello everyone, we are very excited to release our Hookah Cafe Simulator game today, which we have been working on for a long time.

I hope you have fun playing, we look forward to your feedback. At the moment, Dating Simulator is also release at the same time.

You can buy 2 games as a bundle with an extra discount.

We couldn't have gotten to this point if you didn't support us. you are awesome <3

Discord: https://discord.gg/Fue8XtE

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1672880/Hookah_Cafe_Simulator/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/33297/