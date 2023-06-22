GalCiv IV: Supernova v1.6 Early Access Update

Assume the role of a space commander and delve into a vast and immersive universe. Witness epic space battles with an enhanced battle viewer and conquer the cosmos with the added advantage of German language support. Explore the potential of anomalies to enhance your empire's capabilities and customize your path by adopting culture traits. Prepare for an exhilarating journey as you chart new frontiers, engage in strategic warfare, and shape your interstellar empire in unprecedented ways.

Top Features in Early Access v1.6

German Language (Beta) Support

Stardock Entertainment brings a beta version of German language support to Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova v1.6, inviting a wider audience to join the intergalactic adventure. Players from German-speaking regions can begin to enjoy the captivating storytelling and immersive gameplay in their native language.

New Anomalies

In response to the feedback from our community, version 1.6 introduces exciting additions that greatly enhance your empire's capabilities. One highly requested feature is the ability to add survey abilities to your ships. Now, your vessels can explore uncharted territories and gather valuable information. Expand your fleet's mobility, extend ship range, reduce crime, or grant enhanced evasion capabilities. These new anomalies offer strategic opportunities, empowering players to shape their interstellar empires according to their preferences.

Improved Civilization Designer

We've refined the civ designer based on your feedback for a more intuitive and user-friendly experience. Enjoy the updated layout as you create the civilization of your choice.

Revamped Culture Traits

Some culture traits have been reassigned to new cultures that align more appropriately. This adjustment aims to enhance the overall gameplay experience. But that's not all! Stay tuned for upcoming changes that will continue to refine and expand the cultural dynamics in Galactic Civilizations IV: Supernova.

Enhanced Battle Viewer

The enhanced battle viewer provides a deeper appreciation of the scale and intricacies of each engagement, ensuring every encounter is an exhilarating and visually captivating experience.

The Vault Additions

New ship modules that can be added to ships at any time.

