Added the option to change the resolution and whether it is full screen in the main interface (there may be bugs, please let me know as soon as possible if there are bugs)
Made a little optimization for other resolutions (should be able to display the functional interface normally)
战争时代 update for 22 June 2023
2023.6.22
