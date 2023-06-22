 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

战争时代 update for 22 June 2023

2023.6.22

Share · View all patches · Build 11536475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added the option to change the resolution and whether it is full screen in the main interface (there may be bugs, please let me know as soon as possible if there are bugs)

  2. Made a little optimization for other resolutions (should be able to display the functional interface normally)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2276721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link