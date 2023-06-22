A patch a day keeps the bugs away!

Share · View all patches · Build 11536366 · Last edited 22 June 2023 – 15:19:14 UTC by Wendy

Here is what you'll find in this small cleanup patch:

Additions:

Shift + LMB to move items quickly between chest and inventory

Cara now sells moonflower honey

Enzo now sells wood

Exit button added to character creation screen

You can now delete saved games

Rainy days now appear darker

You can click on the inventory book to open the inventory

You can now decorate around your home

Bug Fixes:

Adjusted range for interacting with items (work in progress)

Adjusted how watering can works

Insta harvest potion does not harvest flowers

Butterflies no longer show up in fall and winter

Fish ingredients now subtract correctly when cooking

Long bench no longer disappears when placing it

Picnic blanket is now layered correctly

Adjustments to Sophie quest - The Prettiest in Eloria

Other fixes and cleanup

Thank you to everyone who has been helping us catch bugs the last few weeks! You all have been a tremendous help 💙 Have a wonderful weekend!

