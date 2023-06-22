A patch a day keeps the bugs away!

Here is what you'll find in this small cleanup patch:
Additions:
- Shift + LMB to move items quickly between chest and inventory
- Cara now sells moonflower honey
- Enzo now sells wood
- Exit button added to character creation screen
- You can now delete saved games
- Rainy days now appear darker
- You can click on the inventory book to open the inventory
- You can now decorate around your home
Bug Fixes:
- Adjusted range for interacting with items (work in progress)
- Adjusted how watering can works
- Insta harvest potion does not harvest flowers
- Butterflies no longer show up in fall and winter
- Fish ingredients now subtract correctly when cooking
- Long bench no longer disappears when placing it
- Picnic blanket is now layered correctly
- Adjustments to Sophie quest - The Prettiest in Eloria
- Other fixes and cleanup
Thank you to everyone who has been helping us catch bugs the last few weeks! You all have been a tremendous help 💙 Have a wonderful weekend!
Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙
