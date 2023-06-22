 Skip to content

Blue Oak Bridge update for 22 June 2023

A patch a day keeps the bugs away!

Last edited by Wendy

Here is what you'll find in this small cleanup patch:

Additions:

  • Shift + LMB to move items quickly between chest and inventory
  • Cara now sells moonflower honey
  • Enzo now sells wood
  • Exit button added to character creation screen
  • You can now delete saved games
  • Rainy days now appear darker
  • You can click on the inventory book to open the inventory
  • You can now decorate around your home

Bug Fixes:

  • Adjusted range for interacting with items (work in progress)
  • Adjusted how watering can works
  • Insta harvest potion does not harvest flowers
  • Butterflies no longer show up in fall and winter
  • Fish ingredients now subtract correctly when cooking
  • Long bench no longer disappears when placing it
  • Picnic blanket is now layered correctly
  • Adjustments to Sophie quest - The Prettiest in Eloria
  • Other fixes and cleanup

Thank you to everyone who has been helping us catch bugs the last few weeks! You all have been a tremendous help 💙 Have a wonderful weekend!

Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you 💙

https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

