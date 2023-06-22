Updates for v0.9.117

Hello there,
Some updates for this version:
- Fixed being able to open the Evidence Boards during end cinematic;
- Fixed localization for RFI terminal and key pad;
- Fixed Newspaper not showing up at end of game;
- Fixed being able to select items on physical evidence board during report desk submission;
- Fixed being able to open digital evidence board during end newspaper;
- Fixed being able to click behind the UI tour tips;
- Fixed controller screen having transparent lines across;
- Fixed more localization issues;
- Fixed localization flag;
Thanks - Larry
Changed files in this update