Forest Grove Playtest update for 22 June 2023

Updates for v0.9.117

22 June 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

Some updates for this version:

  • Fixed being able to open the Evidence Boards during end cinematic;
  • Fixed localization for RFI terminal and key pad;
  • Fixed Newspaper not showing up at end of game;
  • Fixed being able to select items on physical evidence board during report desk submission;
  • Fixed being able to open digital evidence board during end newspaper;
  • Fixed being able to click behind the UI tour tips;
  • Fixed controller screen having transparent lines across;
  • Fixed more localization issues;
  • Fixed localization flag;

Thanks - Larry

