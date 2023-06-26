 Skip to content

Jected - Rivals update for 26 June 2023

Update #2 - Progression Update!

Update #2 is here and with it, one of the most requested features we've had, Progression! Every show you compete in will offer you the chance to gain some XP, the better you do, the more you get. As you race through the levels you'll unlock an assortment of skins for your four-wheeled carnage causers. we've added a wicked assortment from basic geometric patterns to some more recognisable by the community! Heres a little peak at what to expect;

Patch Notes

  • Added Progression System, Unlocks and Skin customisation,
  • Various audio adjustments,
  • Van balance tweaks,
  • Squad end screen animations - Win the event in style!
  • Fixed an issue with points in Crash Derbies when crashing into ghost vehicles,
  • Fixed issues with visual aim assist.

Let us know what you think!

