• [new] Chat server is now auto-localizing into 28 languages (use the settings to define your known languages)
• [tune] Corporations access (join & leave) is now possible from the Lifepod and Command Center, if no access to the Corp HQ is possible. However, joining from a Lifepod is only possible if the Corp HQ tech had been previously researched.
• [tune] Optimized Drift Drive Technology and how it is processed, it now supports the Acceleration Enhancement and the complete tech is now applied to your spacecraft as well.
• [tune] Purchase banner and details have been improved.
• [tune] Chat server has been upgraded to the latest technology and is now much faster.
• [tune] Chat system has been prepared to support more languages (all older messages are no longer compatible).
• [tune] Many more text entries localized.
• [tune] Some improvements to a few UI elements.
• [tune] Events reward system unified and gives out more rewards.
• [tune] Event banner in-game animated and placed below the chat preview.
• [tune] Weapons: Only two weapons can fire at the same time.
• [tune] Weapons: Every weapon installed, will increased the fire delay slightly.
• [fix] Corporation HQ no longer hangs the game if it cannot find your rank.
• [fix] Fixed an issue with mail delivery.
Subspace Discovery update for 22 June 2023
v0.10.15 - 2023-06-22
