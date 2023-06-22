Update 2: Patchnotes

Hello Explorers of dreams,

Thank you all your warm reviews and great feedback. It's been fantastic seeing such a positive reaction to the game, and the team are thrilled to see all of the discussion surrounding the game!

But first two bits of (good) news:

-We're adding a new Decarnation demo very soon. Tell your friends, if they haven't played Decarnation yet!

-Many of you shared your enjoyment of our soundtrack. Good news! It's coming on Spotify, Apple Music, and more other sites, June 23rd!

With that out of the way, let's jump into the patchnotes:

DECARNATION PATCH 2:

ACHIEVEMENTS (REMINDER)

Fixed achievements that didn't unlock properly (it's retroactive: if you completed their conditions already, update the game, launch a scene and you should see achievements unlocking)

ACCESSIBILITY

Tweaked some sprites and UIs colors and constrast to help colorblind people on some puzzles

Added doormats on some doors to make them easily noticeable

QUALITY

Added images in the scene selection to better visualize scenes

Improved the rythm mini-games (latency and difficulty)

Improved rythm mini-game UI for long inputs

Added pigeons and rats in some areas of the game

Added Big Boo (hidden in Gloria's building), Lino and Gabin characters (nearby the subway).

Polished camera movement and character position of some scenes

Improved some dialogue timings

Slightly modified a few dialogues

Added a few more SFX

BALANCING

Tweaked gym mini-game (longer and clearer)

Tweaked Onichase mini-game (more intense and slightly shorter)

BUGS

Fixed some animation issues

Fixed UI text positions on some languages.

Fixed spelling issues in different languages

Fixed collisions issues

Fixed some visual bugs

Fixed some out of bounds issues

Fixed some settings issues

Fixed a dance mini-game soft lock when changing audio settings

Fixed some camera issues

Fixed some sound issues