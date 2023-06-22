Update 2: Patchnotes

Hello Explorers of dreams,
Thank you all your warm reviews and great feedback. It's been fantastic seeing such a positive reaction to the game, and the team are thrilled to see all of the discussion surrounding the game!
But first two bits of (good) news:
-We're adding a new Decarnation demo very soon. Tell your friends, if they haven't played Decarnation yet!
-Many of you shared your enjoyment of our soundtrack. Good news! It's coming on Spotify, Apple Music, and more other sites, June 23rd!
With that out of the way, let's jump into the patchnotes:
DECARNATION PATCH 2:
ACHIEVEMENTS (REMINDER)
- Fixed achievements that didn't unlock properly (it's retroactive: if you completed their conditions already, update the game, launch a scene and you should see achievements unlocking)
ACCESSIBILITY
- Tweaked some sprites and UIs colors and constrast to help colorblind people on some puzzles
- Added doormats on some doors to make them easily noticeable
QUALITY
- Added images in the scene selection to better visualize scenes
- Improved the rythm mini-games (latency and difficulty)
- Improved rythm mini-game UI for long inputs
- Added pigeons and rats in some areas of the game
- Added Big Boo (hidden in Gloria's building), Lino and Gabin characters (nearby the subway).
- Polished camera movement and character position of some scenes
- Improved some dialogue timings
- Slightly modified a few dialogues
- Added a few more SFX
BALANCING
- Tweaked gym mini-game (longer and clearer)
- Tweaked Onichase mini-game (more intense and slightly shorter)
BUGS
- Fixed some animation issues
- Fixed UI text positions on some languages.
- Fixed spelling issues in different languages
- Fixed collisions issues
- Fixed some visual bugs
- Fixed some out of bounds issues
- Fixed some settings issues
- Fixed a dance mini-game soft lock when changing audio settings
- Fixed some camera issues
- Fixed some sound issues
Thanks again for your feedback, and if you planned to play another round of Decarnation, now's the time!
Changed files in this update