Age of Empires IV – Season Five Hotfix 7.0.5976

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/6f51e0bdbe68aa9e1cbe9957664d4d0217229196.jpg[/img]
A Hotfix is being released today (June 26th) to address several stability and performance issues with Age of Empires IV since the launch of Season Five. Below is a short list of fixes found in this build.
Please Note: As part of downloading to this new Hotfix build, any saved games and observable matches made on previous builds will be unable to be loaded or replayed.
◆Hotfix 7.0.5976◆
* Fixed an issue where users on older Nvidia hardware were encountering a crash to a black screen at launch, or a “Failed to find a supported hardware rendering device” pop-up error.
* Fixed an issue where some users reported seeing FPS drops, hitching, or lag during team and late-game matches.
* We believe that reports of CPU usage should be remedied as a result of the Rendering change. Please [reach out if you continue to see this](https://support.ageofempires.com/hc/en-us/requests/new).
* Fixed a server connection issue that was causing pop-up errors when users selected Empire Wars in Custom Games (as well as several crafted maps and mods).
* Fixed a crash that some users encountered on Tribute of resources.
* The Stone Shore Ranked Monument reward is no longer missing for all Team Ranks.
* The Surfboard Coat of Arms Sigil reward is no longer missing for Team Ranks Gold and above.
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.
