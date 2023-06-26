Age of Empires IV – Season Five Hotfix 7.0.5976

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/6f51e0bdbe68aa9e1cbe9957664d4d0217229196.jpg[/img]

A Hotfix is being released today (June 26th) to address several stability and performance issues with Age of Empires IV since the launch of Season Five. Below is a short list of fixes found in this build.

Please Note: As part of downloading to this new Hotfix build, any saved games and observable matches made on previous builds will be unable to be loaded or replayed.

💬 DISCUSS: Official Forum

💬 DISCUSS: Steam Forum

🗣 JOIN: Official Discord

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

---```

◆Hotfix 7.0.5976◆