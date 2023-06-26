 Skip to content

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition update for 26 June 2023

Age of Empires IV – Season Five Hotfix 7.0.5976

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[img]https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/6f51e0bdbe68aa9e1cbe9957664d4d0217229196.jpg[/img]

A Hotfix is being released today (June 26th) to address several stability and performance issues with Age of Empires IV since the launch of Season Five. Below is a short list of fixes found in this build.

Please Note: As part of downloading to this new Hotfix build, any saved games and observable matches made on previous builds will be unable to be loaded or replayed.
Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team
◆Hotfix 7.0.5976◆


* Fixed an issue where users on older Nvidia hardware were encountering a crash to a black screen at launch, or a “Failed to find a supported hardware rendering device” pop-up error.    
* Fixed an issue where some users reported seeing FPS drops, hitching, or lag during team and late-game matches.    
* We believe that reports of CPU usage should be remedied as a result of the Rendering change. Please [reach out if you continue to see this](https://support.ageofempires.com/hc/en-us/requests/new).   
* Fixed a server connection issue that was causing pop-up errors when users selected Empire Wars in Custom Games (as well as several crafted maps and mods).    
* Fixed a crash that some users encountered on Tribute of resources.   
* The Stone Shore Ranked Monument reward is no longer missing for all Team Ranks.    
* The Surfboard Coat of Arms Sigil reward is no longer missing for Team Ranks Gold and above. 


##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**  
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).

